Banks Shares Introspective New Single “Candy” From Deluxe Edition Of ‘Off With Her Head’

Home News Steven Taylor May 16th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

American artist Banks released a new single, “Candy.” The release comes as part of the Deluxe edition of the album Off With Her Head, which originally released in February 2025. The single can be found on YouTube.

The lyrics of the song recount many darker experiences and struggles in Banks’ life, particularly that of depression and of the use, relationship with and conflicts on returning to antidepressants – relating the medicine to candy for a child. Among the themes of depression and it’s impacts on different faucets of her life, Banks also touches upon the impact it had upon her dynamics with family and day-to-day life. “The feeling like I was weak,” Banks said about the song’s themes, “It made me angry. It’s something I had to overcome. This song is filled with my personal stories told in a dream-like way. It holds anger, blame, shame, feeling lost, love, and acceptance within its composition. It touches on family dynamics that happen when a member is depressed. When someone wants to help but can’t. When offers of advice feel offensive. When antidepressants are the answer. Like the candy a child needs to stop crying. The balance between childlike sounds and the heavy subject matter creates a world that feels eerie and beautiful.”

The song is one of six additional tracks included on the album’s deluxe release, alongside five acoustic rerecordings of tracks from the original album. Banks has also recently announced the “Off With Her Head Tour,” visiting North America in June and Europe in October.