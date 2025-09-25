Toni Cornell Shares Vibrant New Single “Campari”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 25th, 2025 - 7:28 PM

Los Angeles based singer and songwriter Toni Cornell has shared her new single Campari. The track captures the restless energy of early adulthood, built around a slow and steady groove that eventually lifts into a soaring chorus. The music blends shimmering pop textures with thoughtful lyrics, showing Cornell’s ability to write songs that are both vulnerable and playful. It is the kind of track that fits just as well while getting ready to go out with friends as it does on a solitary walk, always pulling the listener into its world.

Cornell’s gift for storytelling comes from her early days as a poet, and it remains at the heart of her music. Her first original song, Far Away Places, was written at the age of twelve and later became the basis for an award winning short film. She has also drawn attention for her covers of beloved songs, including her widely shared renditions of Black by Pearl Jam and Nothing Compares 2 U by Prince. That particular cover raised more than sixty thousand dollars for the International Rescue Committee and led to Cornell becoming one of its youngest ambassadors.

After years of writing and performing, Cornell has started to release her own music more consistently. Last year brought Sunset of Your Love and Little Bitch, both showing a shift toward a more modern sound. Now studying at New York University, she is carving out her own space with songs like Campari, which blend heartfelt lyrics with bright production and a confident voice.