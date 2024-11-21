Toni Cornell Releases Airy New Single “Sunset of Your Love”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 6:48 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

After Toni Cornell has been teasing the release of her debut single, the daughter of the late singer Chris Cornell of Audioslave and Soundgarden has released the song. Cornell’s debut single is titled “Sunset of Your Love.” Consequence describes the song as “Lana Del Rey-esque baroque pop” mixed with “the rock music her father was known for…” The new song “Sunset of Your Love” is our introduction to Cornell as a vocalist, songwriter, and artist.

The vocals throughout the song are very reminiscent of Lana Del Rey’s vocal stylings. Cornell’s airy voice soars through the song over serene guitars and synths. Listen to the full song for yourself! The lyrics to the song are able to be read through the video’s description.

Even though “Sunset of Your Love” is Cornell’s first official debut, she shared a song called “Far Away Places” in 2019, which happens to be the last song recorded by her dad. Cornell has also covered multiple songs such as Pearl Jam’s “Black”, James Leonard’s “Hallelujah” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The Prince song happened to be Cornell’s father’s favorite song to cover. No official plans for new music from Cornell have been announced, but on an Instagram post she revealed “there’s a lot more where this came from.”