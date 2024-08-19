Pitbull Addresses Kesha’s Credit Being Removed from “Timber” on YouTube

Home News Lauren Rettig August 19th, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Pitbull recently addressed claims of Kesha’s credit being removed from the “Timber” music video on YouTube.

Stereogum reported the thumbnail and title for the video had both been changed; the thumbnail was originally a still of Kesha walking through a pair of saloon doors, and the title rightfully credited her feature on the song. However, the thumbnail was changed to a still of Pitbull, and the title only credited Pitbull alone.

The Cuban-American musician tweeted on August 18 addressing the situation by saying “@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

.@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale! pic.twitter.com/uYHL8jyopF — Pitbull (@pitbull) August 18, 2024

By August 19, the title was restored to give credit to Kesha’s handiwork.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback