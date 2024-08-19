mxdwn Music

Pitbull Addresses Kesha’s Credit Being Removed from “Timber” on YouTube

August 19th, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Pitbull recently addressed claims of Kesha’s credit being removed from the “Timber” music video on YouTube.

 

Stereogum reported the thumbnail and title for the video had both been changed; the thumbnail was originally a still of Kesha walking through a pair of saloon doors, and the title rightfully credited her feature on the song. However, the thumbnail was changed to a still of Pitbull, and the title only credited Pitbull alone.

 

The Cuban-American musician tweeted on August 18 addressing the situation by saying “@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

 

 

 

By August 19, the title was restored to give credit to Kesha’s handiwork.

 

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

