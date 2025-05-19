Sleep Token’s Even In Arcadia Debuts at Number One

Home News Leila DeJoui May 19th, 2025 - 10:04 PM

This week, the rock band Sleep Token has delivered their biggest first-week performance yet. They have even had the biggest weeks by units for any rock album in almost a year, the top debut by any rock act in nearly a year and the largest week for a hard rock album on vinyl in the modern era. Their new album, Even In Arcadia, has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, top album sales, top rock album and even more number one accomplishments. Their new album has even been streamed and number one in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and more.

The band had such massive streaming numbers that it now holds the record for the largest streaming week ever for a hard rock album. With all their new accomplishments, Sleep Token has now solidified their place as one of the most electrifying acts in modern music.

On May 9, Even in Arcadia was released via RCA Records and delivered a towering and visceral body of work. Their album captures what it feels like to disintegrate and rebuild in a world that demands transcendence. Along with the many accomplishments the band has had recently, Sleep Token will be returning to the stage and will have their first performances of the year in Germany. They are also set to perform at the UK’s Download Festival. In September, they are also going on tour which will be their first and only headline tour of 2025. Their tour is 17 dates across the US, which will also include an appearance at Louder Than Life on Sept. 19.