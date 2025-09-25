Imperial Triumphant’s Steve Blanco Announces New Solo Album Imprints Of Man For November 2025 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz September 25th, 2025 - 7:19 PM

On November 15, 2025 Steve Blanco of Imperial Triumphant will release Imprints of Man. Known for his work on bass and keyboards, Blanco is stepping into a different role with this project by presenting the band’s music on solo piano. Without the wall of distortion or brass arrangements, the record reveals the bare framework of Imperial Triumphant’s sound. The focus is on unsettled harmonies, jagged rhythms and eerie dissonance that sit quietly but powerfully on the piano.

Imprints of Man is not a simplified retelling of familiar songs but a new way to hear them. By stripping away the chaos, Blanco gives the music room to breathe, showing that underneath the intensity there is beauty and fragility. Listeners can already preview this approach with his version of Merkurius Gilded, which is streaming now.

The album was recorded at GBs Juke Joint in New York in late 2023. Blanco worked closely with Zachary Ezrin on production, while Colin Mohnacs handled the engineering and Benny Black oversaw mixing and mastering. The track list includes pieces such as Swarming Opulence, Gotham Luxe, Rotted Futures and a striking interpretation of Bach’s F sharp Minor Fugue.

For Blanco this project is also a return to his first instrument. Trained as a pianist and deeply connected to it since childhood, he uses this record to bring out both precision and vulnerability. Imprints of Man offers listeners a rare chance to hear Imperial Triumphant’s vision transformed into something intimate and reflective.

Imprints of Man Track List

1. Merkurius Gilded

2. Swarming Opulence

3. Gotham Luxe

4. Rotted Futures

5. Maximalist Scream

6. Crushing the Idol