GWAR’s Blothar The Berserker Responds To Negative Reaction Over Riot Fest Performance: “To Say It’s Normalizing Violence Is Really Reaching”

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Boundary pushing, over the top and often comedic “shock rock” band GWAR have seemed to, well, done what they’re best at. In a display not much different from their standard of absurdist levels of violence and graphic content, the group recently took aim at ever-controversial US President Donald Trump, as well as his ex(?)-friend Elon Musk – almost literally. During their set at the Chicago-based Riot Fest this weekend, the group’s classic displays of chaos and violence included a faux-beheading of somebody in costume resembling the billionaire and later another costumed figure portraying the president bleeding out. As Stereogum reports, it’s garnered the band a bit of mixed reception online.

Many, especially the politically right and supporters of the figures, were unsurprisingly unhappy with the act, some claiming the act “normalizes violence.” GWAR vocalist Blöthar the Berserker (real name Michael Bishop), commented on the reception. “The idea that GWAR is normalizing violence is patently absurd,” he said, “We’re not millionaires that are afraid of what people are going to say when they see what we do… We’re a group of artists that makes art, and it’s really the idea that what we have done is normalizing violence… There’s nothing normal about the violence that goes on at a GWAR show. It’s a cartoon, it’s Looney Tunes… It’s trying to make violence into a spectacle and show humanity’s absolute absurdity. That’s what GWAR is, it’s absurdism. To say it’s normalizing violence is really reaching.”