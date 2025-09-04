Coheed And Cambria Share Energetic New Video For “Goodbye, Sunshine”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

In preparation for the 20 year anniversary of their landmark album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness, Coheed and Cambria and the Grammy Museum have joined together to announce a very special evening, with an acoustic performance, a Q&A and discussion MC’d by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield, who happened to be the A&R for the album.

The evening will celebrate and discuss that album and everything leading up to their latest release, The Father of Make Believe, which is out now. The event will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum’s downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23. Tickets are available on September 6, at noon PST by clicking HERE.

Additionally, Coheed and Cambria continue to celebrate their recently released album, The Father of Make Believe, with a video for the song “Goodbye, Sunshine” out today. The video was culled from a video of a reggae-inspired version of the same song, which the band released last month featuring Nick Hexum of 311. “Goodbye, Sunshine” is the highest streaming song from The Father of Make Believe and the band presents a performance music video that has a look behind the scenes from the aforementioned video.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed.

