Post Animal Drops New Song In Collaboration With Joe Keery “Setting Sun”

Leila DeJoui July 25th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

On July 25, 2025, the rock band, Post Animal, released a new album and song with actor and singer, Joe Keery who was previously a member of the band. When Keery releases or performs music, he does so under the name, Djo. The band released their album, Iron, which features Keery for the first time in over seven years. When the band began to record the album, it was the first time that all six original members were in the studio together for almost a decade. Keery had left the band in 2017 since his acting career was taking off and the show he was on, Stranger Things, was becoming pretty popular. Then, three other members of the band who had relocated away from Chicago participated in other projects.

The song begins with drums and then immediately has a groovy bass introduced. The vocals in the song stay consistent throughout the entire song. Towards the end of the track, there is a moment where it is just what sounds like a piano. Once the piano piece is over, it seems to go back to the regular instrumental, which plays for a little while until the vocals come in again. The new song was also released with a music video. Throughout the whole video, the graphics are a little fuzzy, as if the camera they used did not have the best quality. Throughout the video, there are clips of the band performing, walking around or even looking at giraffes. The clips are repeated throughout the video too, with the lyrics appearing on the screen.