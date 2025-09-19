Kittie Releases New Music Video “Do You Think I’m A Whore? XXV”

Home News Ajala Fields September 19th, 2025 - 9:05 PM

Kittie has released a new music video for “Do You Think I’m A Whore? XXV,” showcasing Kittie’s unflinching approach to re-examining their most provocative material with two and a half decades of artistic growth and the video highlights the release of their Spit XXV EP. “Do You Think I’m A Whore? XXV” demonstrates how Kittie’s musical evolution has only intensified the song’s emotional impact. Originally one of the most visceral moments on their gold-certified debut, the re-recorded version channels decades of artistic growth while maintaining the raw vulnerability that made the original so powerful.

Speaking on today’s release, Kittie’s vocalist and guitarist, Morgan Lander shares, “We’re beyond excited to revisit and reimagine songs that started it all for us with Spit XXV. Re-recording these songs has been an emotional and empowering journey. It’s a chance to honour our roots while bringing a new level of energy and experience to the music. Spit XXV isn’t just a celebration of where we came from, but a thank-you to the fans who have stood by us for the past 25 years.”

“”Do You Think I’m A Whore?” has always been the dark horse of our debut album and it is was such a pleasure to give it the updated treatment and celebrate how awesome of a song it really is. Pair that with the unbelievable music video visuals from William Felch at Wombat Fire and it’s clear the track is finally getting its flowers.” Watch the new video below.