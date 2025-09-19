Kid Cudi Shares New Short Film For “Mr. Miracle”

Home News Steven Taylor September 19th, 2025 - 7:29 PM

Last month, acclaimed rapper, artist and producer Kid Cudi released the track “Mr. Miracle,” just four days before the August 22nd release of his 11th studio album Free. Today, Cudi has shared a short film to accompany the track. The thirteen-minute long video can be found on Cudi’s YouTube channel.

The thirteen-minute long film is not the first short film released for Free. Earlier this year, an eleven-minute long short film was released for the track “Neverland.” Starring Kid Cudi and actor Lakeith Stanfield, “Mr. Miracle” begins shot in black and white. Cudi lights a blunt, and Stanfield asks how Cudi feels. The two reminisce on their respective journeys to fame and the emotions felt on the path to where they are today. They speak on the power of music, not only what success has done for Cudi but also what his music has done for his fans. Cudi shares amazement at being told his music “saves peoples lives,” because to him his audience has saved his own life. Lakeith departs and leaves Cudi backstage to himself.

After he takes a moment to himself, Cudi steps out and starts heading to the stage, with drums and synths warming up to begin the instrumental track and color returning to the video. Spending some time preparing with stage crew, crowd cheers can be heard as Cudi makes his way to perform. Finally on stage, he smiles to the audience and grabs the mic. Cudi tells his fans, “You are all survivors, I love you,” before beginning his performance of “Mr. Miracle.” The energetic and triumph track is played in full as Cudi performs it, cutting to various camera angles all while the scene is coated in dreamy blue and red lights. As the performance ends, synths drone on as Cudi is seen illuminated by a white light overhead. He smiles before drums kick in and the video cuts to the credits.