eTickets Site Reportedly Using AI Generated Band Photos

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

According to Stereogum.com, a few months ago, an AI-generated psych-rock band called the Velvet Sundown racked up thousands of Spotify streams and now, AI is reportedly continuing with the ticket reseller company eTickets by using AI-generated band photos on their website for some reason.

The site, which operates as a marketplace for reseller tickets for concerts and sports games, now has AI-generated photos of musicians to accompany each music event listing. It is practically a gallery of AI slop and No one is safe, as it is not just bigger acts but also indie artists. If people want more examples, they can look for themselves. In other news, some musicians have been pulling their catalogs from Spotify due to the CEO’s investment in AI weapons.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi