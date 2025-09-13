Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares New Single & Video “Stay On Me”

Home News Leila Franco September 13th, 2025 - 7:28 PM

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has released her new single “Stay On Me,” alongside a cinematic music video filmed in southwest Ireland. The track is the final introduction to her eighth studio album Perimenopop, which is out now on all streaming platforms.

Co-written by an all-star team consisting of Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Kid Harpoon, and Caroline Ailin, “Stay On Me” is a disco-driven pop anthem about the joy of a long-term romance. Ellis-Bextor explains, “I always picture a ’60s dreamscape scene when I sing it. It brings out the flirtatious and soft focus feels, with a heart full of joy and desire.”

The music video, directed by Sophie Muller and filmed by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan, is Ellis-Bextor’s 19th collaboration with Muller. Shot over two days in County Kerry, the film sets the singer against Ireland’s coastlines and rolling green hills. Moving through wide, dramatic landscapes, Ellis-Bextor embodies the song’s themes. The natural setting only adds to the track’s romantic core bringing a timeless feeling to the pop-disco melody.

With a 25 year musical career, Ellis-Bextor has five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles. Her hits include “Murder on the Dancefloor,” “Take Me Home,” “Get Over You,” “Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer),” and many more. This latest single is only a continuation of her wildly successful career and stands as a highlight of her newest album Perimenopop.