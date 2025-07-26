Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares Refreshing New Single “Dolce Vita”

Home News Samantha Mason July 26th, 2025 - 11:20 AM

English pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor has wowed fans with her new release “Dolce Vita.” Released on July 25, the single is off of her upcoming album, Perimenopop. The upbeat, catchy track is perfect for the summer time; bright instrumentals and Ellis-Bextor’s beautiful layered vocals are a match made in heaven.

Cowritten by big names like Karma Kid, Baz Kaye, and Clementine Douglas, “Dolce Vita” transports the listener to a new, unfamiliar, yet exciting place. The singer said of her new song, “‘Dolce Vita’ is inspired by the way you feel about yourself when you’re somewhere unfamiliar. You can reinvent yourself and no one knows your story. When I was writing it, I had this little subplot in my head of someone with a criminal past longing to flee and start again somewhere new! But it works too that it’s just the nostalgic pull of a foreign trip where you really got to escape for a little while.”

Perimenopop, Ellis-Bextor’s 8th studio album, is set to release on September 12, 2025. Other singles off of the project have been released already, such as “Relentless Love”, “Vertigo”, “Taste”, and “Freedom of the Night”. All of these tracks stay true to the artist’s classic style, fun disco synths and high-energy lyricism.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been a household name in the music industry for over two decades. With five top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. Her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” saw a major resurgence from the 2023 film Saltburn. She is embarking on a tour starting August 21 in Exeter, United Kingdom. A full list of tour dates and tickets can be found here.

08/21 – Powderham Castle – Exeter, UK

08/22 – Alex James’ Farm – The Sands, UK

08/24 – Alex James’ Farm – The Sands, UK

08/30 – Pacha Ibiza – Ibiza, Spain

09/07 – Hylands Park – Chelmsford, UK

09/08 – Perimenopop Album Launch Show – London, UK

09/09 – HMV Record Store Signing – Manchester, UK

09/09 – Jacaranda Record Store Show – Liverpool, UK

09/10 – Vinilo Record Store Signing – Southampton, UK

09/11 – O2 Academy Record Store Show – Oxford, UK

09/13 – HMV Oxford Street Record Store Signing – London, UK

09/13 – ALB Festival – Colchester, UK

09/14 – HMV Record Store Signing – Birmingham, UK

09/14 – HMV Empire Record Store Show – Coventry, UK

09/15 – Applestump Record Store Signing – Nantwich, UK

09/15 – HMV Chalk Record Store Show – Brighton, UK

09/16 – HMV Banquet Record Store Show – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

09/18 – Assai Records – Edinburgh, UK

09/22 – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, Italy

09/23 – Volkshaus – Zürich, Switzerland

09/25 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, France

09/26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

09/27 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

09/29 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

09/30 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

10/01 – Mojo Club – Hamburg, Germany

10/03 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark

10/04 – Kägelbanan – Stockholm, Sweden

10/05 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

10/07 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany

10/09 – Klub Progresja – Ursus, Poland

10/27 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

10/28 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

10/30 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

11/03 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

11/04 – Webster Hall – New York, NY