Real Estate Reveals James Richardson Is Their New Guitarist

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Real Estate has revealed their newest member. Following the departure of their former band member Julian Lynch, the artists have been on a search for a new guitarist. Now, the band is revealing their replacement to be musician James Richardson.

In 2016, Real Estate parted ways with founding guitarist Matt Mondanile amidst a storm of sexual assault allegations against Mondanile. Mondanile co-founded the band alongside Alex Bleeker and Martin Courtney. When Mondanile’s departure was originally announced, the band said he was leaving to “[focus] on his own Ducktails project”, though it was later revealed that he was fired from the band when allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to their attention. The band quickly replaced him with Julian Lynch, a musician who also makes solo music under his own name. A month ago, Lynch revealed that he would be leaving the band.

Yesterday, September 10th, the indie-rock band took to Instagram to make their announcement. They said, “You might notice a new and friendly face on stage with us this fall. Please join us in welcoming @jomdry to the Real Estate Family! This dude rocks !!! … and he’s played on some of your favorite records of all time, I’m sure of it.”

According to Stereogum, Richardson has a long list of credits on records from Violens, Ariel Pink, Au Revoir Simone, Adam Green, Snail Mail and the late Cola Boyy. Last year, the musician helped out on Geese frontman Cameron Winter’s solo album Heavy Metal.