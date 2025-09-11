Peter Buck & Joseph Arthur Announce New Album Arthur Buck 2 For October 2025 Release, Share New Single “Fall In Love With Me”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 11th, 2025 - 2:13 AM

Peter Buck and Joseph Arthur have reunited for Arthur Buck 2, the follow up to their 2018 debut, arriving October 3 via Arthur’s Lonely Astronaut Records. Their new single, “Fall In Love With Me,” is out now along with a video that captures both the band’s humor and heart.

The song itself is bright and inviting, with a loose charm. The video, filmed in a friend’s pool in France, tells a different story. Arthur originally wanted to hold his breath underwater for the entire track. “I was sure I could do it, I’ve gone four minutes before,” he says. “But underwater, it gets in your head. You panic a little. I couldn’t break three minutes, so instead we filmed me swimming around in silver pants. I looked more like Rod Stewart than ever.” The end result is playful and strangely hypnotic, much like the song.

For Arthur Buck 2, the pair teamed up with producer Jacknife Lee and an all-star group of players, including Scott McCaughey, Linda Pitmon and Gregg Foreman. The record blends straightforward rock anthems with more adventurous detours, staying true to the duo’s chemistry while pushing their sound forward.

The album also features “Sleep With One Eye Open,” a gritty opener powered by Corin Tucker’s backing vocals and a brassy horn section. Together, the songs show Arthur and Buck in a free flowing creative space, making music that feels unforced and completely their own.

Tracklist

01 Sleep With One Eye Open

02 Where Did You Go?

03 Love At First Sight

04 No Answer

05 Fall In Love With Me

06 Average Ghost

07 Don’t Try To Understand

08 Not So Modern Now

09 Pow