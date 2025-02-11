Lacuna Coil Shares New Song “I Wish You Were Dead” Ahead of Album Release on Friday

Home News Charlotte Huot February 11th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

Just days before the highly anticipated release of their tenth studio album, Sleepless Empire, Italian metal icons Lacuna Coil have dropped a powerful new single, “I Wish You Were Dead”. The track, which explores the emotional chaos of toxic relationships, is now available for streaming here.

Accompanying the release is an atmospheric music video, set to premiere on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Directed by Martina L. Mclean and filmed in a historic church in Capranica, Italy, the video presents a darkly romantic visual narrative—a fitting release just in time for Valentine’s Day. In a first for Lacuna Coil, the video also features the band performing a choreographed sequence.

“I Wish You Were Dead” captures the band’s signature blend of intensity and melody, while pushing lyrical boundaries. In a statement about the single, Lacuna Coil shared:

“We all have this person we wish never existed, right? Someone who hurt us and still lingers in our thoughts. We wanted to write heavier lyrics on a happier musical canvas. Also, we are a little tired of being politically correct at all costs…”

Their upcoming album, Sleepless Empire, dives deep into themes of digital overload, identity struggles and modern chaos, offering an anthemic rebellion against the soul-draining pressures of the online world.

Set for release on Friday, February 14, via Century Media Records, Sleepless Empire marks Lacuna Coil’s first full-length album since 2022’s Comalies XX. Featuring 11 cinematic, genre-blending tracks, the record promises to deliver a bold new era for the band. Fans can pre-order the album now here.

To celebrate the album’s release, Lacuna Coil has announced exclusive in-store signing events in the UK and Italy, kicking off at HMV Oxford Street in London on February 14. More details on signing locations and dates can be found here.

The band will also embark on a massive European and UK tour this fall, starting October 10 in Milan, Italy. Before that, they’ll be touring Latin America in March and joining Machine Head and In Flames for a North American tour in April and May. Full tour dates and ticket details are available here.

With Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil is ready to reclaim their throne in the world of heavy music—one electrifying track at a time.