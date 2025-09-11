Gruff Rhys Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 6:02 PM

Today, Gruff Rhys has announced a slate of North American solo performances in support of his forthcoming album, Dim Probs, which will be out on September 12, through Rock Action Records. Scheduled for this November, the artist will make his return to Los Angeles, New York and Canada following his American Interior 10th Anniversary tour in April. Tickets will go onsale September 12, at 10 a.m. ET by clicking here.

Ahead of his North American performances, the artist is set to release an intimate performance recorded at St Mary’s Church in Wales for the legendary Irish television show Other Voices. Releasing in November, the setlist will be made up of songs from Dim Probs.

The tour announcement follows the release of Rhy’s latest single, “Taro #1 + #2,” which is from Dim Probs. Riding along on a relentless rhythm track and a squall of glorious melody, “Taro #1 + #2” is a sublime and swirling song about the very end of it all that sounds so vital and so very, very alive. The music video for “Taro #1 + #2” was shot on Kodak film and captures the nocturnal wonders of Wales at night.

Gruff Rhys Tour Dates

11 – 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Brain Dead Studios

11 – 19 – Brooklyn NY – Littlefield

11 – 22 – Montreal QC – Casa Del Polo