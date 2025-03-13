Gruff Rhys Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares Bonus Track “Y Gwenan Gorn”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 7:09 PM

Originally released in 2014, Gruff Rhys’ masterpiece American Interior has been remastered and will be released for the first time on Rough Trade Records on May 16. The reissue comes complete with bonus tracks, which have long been out of print on LP and never before released digitally.

Rhys has also shared the track, “Y Gwenan Gorn,” for the first time on streaming services and it was previously only available on a vinyl EP. The track is accompanied by a visualizer that uses clips from the original American Interior full length film. On another note, Rhys will be embarking on a run of tour dates to support the reissue including a run of U.S. dates that kick off April 9, in New York City before the tour stops in Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the reissue, Rhys said: “Revisiting American Interior 11 years later feels very prescient. In following the unusual story of explorer John Evans (1770-1799) it becomes clear that faked narratives can have profound and unpredictable consequences in real life. His barely believable journey of verification in searching through continental scale wilderness for a [fictitious] Welsh speaking tribe that is believed to be living on the Great Plains of North America by the Elizabethan court following the subjugation of Wales.”

Gruff Rhys Tour Dates

4/9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

4/12 – Washington, DC – DC9 Nightclub

4/15 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

4/16 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

4/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

4/19 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

4/21 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

4/22 – Seattle, WA – Here – After

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat