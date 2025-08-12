Gruff Rhys Shares Melodic New Single “Taro #1 + #2”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 11:49 AM

Today, Gruff Rhys has released a new track, “Taro #1 + #2,” which is taken from his forthcoming album, Dim Probs. Riding along on a relentless rhythm track and a squall of glorious melody, “Taro #1 + #2” is Rhys’ sublime and swirling song about the very end of it all that sounds so vital and so very, very alive.

While talking about the ditty Rhys said: “Taro #1 + #2,’ The title translates as Hit #1 + #2. The circle of life and accepting death as the end of the turn. Almost no light in this track. Apart from Kliph Scurlock’s incredible groove & Gavin Fitzjohn’s phased horns.”

Dim Probs was recorded and mixed in Bristol in late 2024 with producer Ali Chant (Yard Act/PJ Harvey). The album echoes the warmth and closeness of Gruff’s career defining first solo album, 2005’s Yr Atal Genhedlaeth and the stargazing melancholy of 2021’s Seeking New Gods. Written and performed entirely in Welsh/Cymraeg, Dim Probs places the listener side by side with one of the country’s greatest and most thoughtful songwriters in the corner of a studio as the songs grow

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat