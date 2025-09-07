Sébastian Tellier Returns With New Song “Refresh”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 7th, 2025 - 11:58 AM

Sébastien Tellier is back with a new song called “Refresh.” It’s his first release since his album Domesticated five years ago. This single represents a new phase in Tellier’s music career and comes after he signed with Because Music. Tellier is well-known for mixing pop, electronic, and folk styles creatively. His unique sound has made him famous through songs like “La Ritournelle,” which was played at the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“Refresh,” co-written by Tellier and Amandine de la Richardière, includes work from well-known producers SebastiAn and Oscar Holter. Together, they create a song that’s both complex and lively, blending catchy beats with detailed vocals. The track highlights the ongoing theme of contrast between natural sounds and artificial ones that is central to Tellier’s artistic style.

The track comes with a unique visual story made together with Jean-Baptiste Mondino and artificial intelligence. This creative work showcases Tellier’s artistic style by breaking away from the usual images people associate with him, playfully exploring changes—even to something as iconic as his famous beard.

“Refresh” is about the themes of starting over and changing. Tellier says it’s like how things always renew and reinvent themselves, similar to an animal losing old skin or a program being updated to keep going in tough times. It’s a song that highlights strength and flexibility, urging us to keep evolving when faced with life’s surprises.

This new release highlights Tellier’s creative talent and shows his impact beyond music. He has worked on films and fashion, proving he is a versatile artist with significant influence. With “Refresh,” Tellier again demonstrates that he can push the boundaries of his art while keeping his unique style, inviting listeners to join him on a journey of constant growth.