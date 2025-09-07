John Maus Shares New Song “Pick It Up”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 7th, 2025 - 12:35 PM

John Maus has released a new song called “Pick It Up” from his upcoming seventh album, Later Than You Think. The track encourages listeners to think about themes like endurance and change. These ideas connect with the deeper topics of grief, justice, and spiritual struggles that are explored throughout the album. Maus combines these thoughtful themes with haunting music that defines the whole record’s mood.

“Pick It Up” shows Maus’ special ability to mix deep thoughts with memorable music. This adds more depth to his earlier songs “Came And Got” and “Because We Built It.” Like much of Maus’ work, these new tracks explore emotions deeply and inspire listeners to grow personally and socially through a rich musical experience. The song “Pick It Up” is also getting a new music video directed by Blake James Reid. Fans are excited for it because it’s expected to add more depth to the song’s message, helping Maus connect with listeners on a deeper level.

“Later Than You Think” was made in the peaceful Ozarks of Southwest Missouri. Maus chose this location to ensure authenticity and real reflection, influencing the album’s deep and sincere feel. The calm setting probably added a strong emotional impact that attracts listeners seeking an honest experience. Maus uses his music to share interesting ideas, and “Pick It Up” is an important step in his exploration of new sounds. People are excited for the full album because it promises to add significantly to his body of work. His music stands out for those who want more than just fun tunes—it offers a deep dive into human experiences through sound.