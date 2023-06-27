ElectroniCON Festival Drops John Maus From 2023 Lineup Due to Controversy Surrounding His Part in the January 6th Capital Riot

Home News James Reed June 27th, 2023 - 12:24 PM

100% electronica-the label by George Clanton and Lindsey French — announced the lineup for its ElectroniCON festival, which is set to take place in August this year. John Maus is a musician who has become persona non grata after attending the January 6th Capitol attack in 2021. Before that, he faced criticism for his involvement in an alt-right Adult Swim series. Now, 100% Electronica and George Clanton have removed Maus from the lineup and posted a lengthy statement on social media.

Here is Clanton’s statement:

Due to the response by our ElectroniCON family of performers and fans, we have decided to move forward on this year’s festival without John Maus.

I, George Clanton, apologize to everyone who felt unseen by this lineup decision… ElectroniCON is defined by its focus on outsider, underground electronic music and inclusive environment. We selected each of the venues that have hosted ElectroniCON events carefully as spaces that have historically held an inclusive space for POC and members of the LGBTQ+ community. We will never allow our singular event to turn into an unsafe space for our POC and LGBTQ+ fans and artists on the bill.

As longtime fans of John Maus’ music, we looked to his lyrics, crowds drawn during recent festival appearances and his statements denouncing white supremacy, fascism and violence against LGBTQ+ as evidence that his inclusion on our lineup wouldn’t attract a vitriolic crowd at ElectroniCON… John Maus and team agreed the best thing for all is to step away from the show.

I regret that this has given cause to anyone to question our vehement stance against fascism. I, along with 100% Electronica and the venue, assure our incredible fanbase that ElectroniCON this year, along with all others past and future, will continue to be an inclusive event for all.

Beyond that, I know for some of those more deeply involved in the ongoing discourse – your questions cannot be answered by a simple statement. I will be appearing tomorrow on a special edition of the @hottakesvapor live podcast at 9PM ET to answer your questions in conversation. As well as fielding user submitted questions through @vwnewsnetwork podcast later this week. More on that to follow

End of statement

Maus has made very few public appearances since the insurrection. In the past few weeks, however, Maus has lined up shows in London and Sweden — also set to take place in August — and there is talk of a new album on the way.

ElectroniCON had been his most prominent booking so far, though vaporwave fans were vocal online in their opposition to his appearance on the lineup. Peruse the r/vaporwave subreddit and the comments on 100% Electronic’s Instagram post announcing the festival and you’ll see many people who criticized the decision to have Maus headline the event.

