John Maus Drops New Song “Came & Got”

John Maus has released “Came & Got,” the third single from his highly anticipated album, Later Than You Think. This song is filled with emotion and gives listeners a glimpse into the themes he explores in his new project. The chorus features the powerful line “people in dark across the world,” highlighting feelings of personal loss and shared suffering. It reminds us of how people can remain strong during tough times. The repetitive lyrics convey a sense of waiting, taking listeners through experiences of grief to eventually find perseverance and hope.

Following the earlier singles “Because We Built It” and “I Hate Antichrist,” Maus’s new song “Came & Got” offers another layer to his album, Later Than You Think. The album explores complex themes like grief, justice, change, and spiritual struggles. It’s set in the peaceful Ozarks of Southwest Missouri and consists of 16 tracks that highlight Maus’s strong commitment to honesty and deep emotion. In a time when these qualities are often ignored, Maus emphasizes them boldly with fresh insights into our ongoing human journey.

Maus is working hard to share his album Later Than You Think with more people by going on tour. He has already performed at popular places like Union Pool in Brooklyn and the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where shows have sold out. Soon, he will start a bigger tour across North America and Europe so even more fans can enjoy his live performances. The new album will be released on September 26, 2025, but it’s available for pre-order now in different formats—both physical copies and digital downloads—so fans can connect with Maus’s latest music ahead of time. As everyone eagerly awaits the full album release, a song called “Came & Got” showcases Maus’s talent for mixing personal thoughts with deeper life questions effectively. This track promises to engage listeners deeply due to its rich content and honesty.