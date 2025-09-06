Robert Plant & Saving Grace Share Vintage New Single “Chevrolet”

Home News Leila Franco September 6th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz

Robert Plant has just shared another new single off his upcoming album Saving Grace, which is dropping September 26th. The single follows earlier releases “Gospel Plough,” which is a rendition of the African-American spiritual, and Low’s “Everybody’s Song.” Saving Grace is a continuation of his deep dive into roots music, blending blues, gospel, folk, and country with a sound that feels both vintage and modern.

“Chevrolet” itself is the band’s reimagining of Donovan’s 1965 track “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness),” which was originally adapted from Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy’s 1930 Delta blues classic “Can I Do It for You.” The track is complete with Plant’s unmistakable voice cutting through, paired with the harmonies of vocalist Suzi Dian, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo player Matt Worley, drummer Oli Jefferson and cellist Barney Morse-Brown, adding that root flare fans know from Plant’s music.

First formed in 2019 on the Welsh borderlands, Plant and his musical collaborators started off with sessions held in barns and outdoor spaces. The band booked themselves into small venues, steadily honing their sound. The result is an album six years in the making that fully represents Plant’s love for root music. Produced by the band themselves, Saving Grace is both intimate and expansive, filled with reinterpretations of songs by Blind Willie Johnson, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, Bob Mosley, and more.

Plant will perform this music in the U.S. for the first time this fall with a fifteen city tour, including dates at Brooklyn Paramount, Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre, Chicago’s The Vic and Los Angeles’ United Theater, with support from Rosie Flores.