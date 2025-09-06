Babymetal Teams Up With Five Finger Death Punch On Reimagining Of “The End”

Home News Leila Franco September 6th, 2025 - 10:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Five Finger Death Punch are celebrating their 20th anniversary in the best way! The band has announced two greatest hits collections, Best Of – Volume 1 (out now) and Best Of – Volume 2, arriving October 24th. Rather than simply remastering or remixing old favorites, the band chose to fully re-record tracks spanning their career, honoring both the songs and the fans who have stood by them for the past two decades.

Out of Best Of – Volume 2 is a reimagining of “The End” featuring BABYMETAL. First performed alongside Five Finger Death Punch at a festival back in 2015, the Japanese metal band brings a new voice and perspective to the song. Vocalist SU-METAL shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs… I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of “The End,” and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track.”

BABYMETAL’s feature just goes to show how fast they are rising as one of metal’s most innovative bands. Since forming in 2010, the group has brought their explosive Japanese metal worldwide, opening for acts like Lady Gaga and Korn and gaining a new generation of fans. Their 2025 album METAL FORTH debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking an historic milestone as the first Japanese group to break into the Top 10.

With the release of the new song adaptation”The End,” Five Finger Death Punch’s anniversary is looking to be a tribute to their legacy as well as a big step into the future of metal.