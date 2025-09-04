Foxy Shazam Announces New Album Box Of Magic For October 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 4th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Foxy Shazam has announced their new album Box of Magic. On Tuesday, the rock and roll band announced the release of their upcoming album consisting of 9 singles. The album is set to release in October of 2025.

Foxy Shazam revealed details for their highly anticipated 10th studio album, Box of Magic. The album will be coming out on October 6th of this year.

Along with the Box of Magic announcement, Foxy Shazam also released a magnetic new single, “You Know My Name,” where they are joined by the iconic Corey Feldman for both the song and video.

Pre-order for the album is now available here.

Box of Magic Track List: