The Neighbourhood Explores the Wild West in New Video for “Devil’s Advocate”

Jesse Raymer August 23rd, 2020 - 11:51 AM

Alternative rock outfit The Neighbourhood is back with new music. They released the track “Devil’s Advocate” alongside a music video that has frontman Jesse Rutherford exploring the desert out west. “Devil’s Advocate” is a single off the group’s forthcoming record, Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones, out for release September 25 via Columbia Records.

The track brings a chill groove, with whimsical, other-worldly instrumentation. Rutherford’s vocal delivery is smooth, with an almost whisper-rap delivery that complements the overall feel of the track. The lyrics explore ideas of ridding oneself of lavish desires with the opening lines stating: “trade the whip out for a bike/designer for some Nikes.”

Regarding this subject matter, Rutherford explains that this song was inspired by him going back to enjoying the simple things in life. He states: “It’s about getting back to being a simple man rather than trying to chase a designer brand,” he elaborates, “I’m attracted to designer stuff, diamonds, and the good life, but there’s nothing like finding greatness in the simple things.”



The music video for “Devil’s Advocate” shows Rutherford walking around a desert, his body fully painted in chrome, and adorned with a retro cowboy outfit. The opening shot is of Rutherford facing way from the viewer, dawning a leather jacket with the words “Devil’s Advocate” studded across the back.

As the video progresses, we see Rutherford walking into a fiery forest, almost as if he is guiding the viewer through his journey. Rutherford’s expedition is intermingled with glitchy shots of layered neon projections and ends with The Neighbourhood’s logo set ablaze, ending the video in flames.

The Neighbourhood’s last release was 2018’s self-titled record, which pleased fans and critics alike. That same year, the group performed at Coachella 2018. Regarding their self-titled album, mxdwn reviewer Emerson Oliver stated that: “The Neighbourhood continues to evade being placed in any one genre. The band entertains at the same time as pushing their sound to new places.”

Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones seems to be a new artistic exploration for the group. You can preorder the record here.

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara