Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead “In A Pool Of Blood” At Burning Man Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 10:25 AM

According to Stereogum.com, on August 30, a man was found dead “in a pool of blood” around 9:14 p.m. just as the giant wooden man that gives the event its name was beginning to burn, the New York Times reports. Burning Man takes place in Black Rock City, which is a pop-up town in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, about 120 miles northeast of Reno. Sheriff Jerry Allen of the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office told the Times a homicide investigation is underway, with several people near the site of the body interviewed.

The forensic science division of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and rangers from the federal Bureau of Land Management have also been called in to assist. To help spread the word about the investigation, Burning Man organizers said in a statement: “The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a single white adult male that occurred the night of Saturday, August 30 in Black Rock City. Burning Man is cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary source of further information. If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi