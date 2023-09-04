One Reported Dead & Thousands Stranded At Burning Man Festival, Diplo & Chris Rock Escape With Fan’s Help

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 3:33 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, one person has been reported dead at Burning Man while attendees remain stranded at the festival in rain and mud. In the following statement Pershing County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that the death happened during a “rain event” on September 2 but thesheriff’s office did not provide details about the person’s identity or the cause of death.

“The family has been notified and the death is under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “As the death is still under investigation, there is no further information at this time.”

An estimated of 70,000 attendees of the Nevada festival continue to “shelter in place” while being told to conserve food and water while access to Black Rock City remains cut off. Organizers have mentioned that“the gate will reopen as soon as it is safe to” and a statement from Saturday evening reads:

“Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another. We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive. It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.

We have confidence in Communal Effort and Civic Responsibility and this is a good moment to drop in with those principles in mind.

Burning Man Project has been facilitating Black Rock City and Burning Man for over 30 years. We have done table-top drills for events like this. We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority.

We will be dropping mobile cell trailers in strategic positions Saturday night September 2, and opening up the internet for 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock plazas and Center Camp sometime Saturday evening. We will send out info when this is completed.

We are also deploying buses to Gerlach to take people to Reno who might walk off the playa. See our recommendations on when walking is viable or not. This is not likely a 24-hour operation at this time. See below for details.

Today we met with all of our agency collaborators on the local, county, state, tribal, and federal levels. We are in constant communication with those agencies.

We will update you frequently via our staff networks, our community networks, BMIR, Burning Man Traffic X (formerly Twitter), Burning Man Project X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Please read below for details on what is happening around you and what your options are. Get some rest and spend some quality time with your campmates. We will all get out of this, it will just take time.”

Organizers are allowing people to leave on foot but warning people that it is a five mile hike through the mud. Among those who reportedly made it out that way is artist Diplo, who wrote on social media: “Just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up.”

just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6 — diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023

More rain was forecast for Sunday, which could further delay departure efforts. Organizers have warned people to not try to drive out because “It will hamper Exodus if we have cars stuck on roads in our camping areas, or on the Gate Road out of the city.” said the organizers.