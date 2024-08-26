Woman Discovered Dead During First Day Of Burning Man

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequece.net, police are investigating the cause of death of a woman who was found unresponsive during the first day of Burning Man 2024, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports. According to the event’s organizers, the unnamed woman was found unresponsive on Sunday, August 25, at 11:29 a.m in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Emergency services personnel’s attempts life-saving measures but the result was unsuccessful.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the Reno Gazette-Journal that his deputies were notified of the death at 11:37 a.m. and an investigation will be conducted until a cause and manner of death can be determined. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is the first reported death on the playa this year and unfortunately it has happened on day one.”

In a similar statement, Burning Man said they would not be providing further details out of respect for the grieving family’s privacy and offered counseling services to attendees. During last year’s event, a man was found unresponsive during record rains that forced upwards of 70,000 to shelter in place, though the weather conditions were not believed to be a contributing factor to the man’s death. Burning Man 2024 is slated to run through September 2 and around 70,000 people are expected to attend.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi