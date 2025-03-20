Stromae & Pomme Share New Animated Video For “Ma Meilleure Ennemi”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 5:56 PM

Today, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group has released the music video for Stromae and Pomme’s single, “Ma Meilleure Ennemie,” which is from the Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series.) The stunning music video was animated and produced by Fortiche Production and it captures the song’s emotional depth and narrative impact through a mix of live-action rendering and signature expressive animation.

The music video was co-produced by Alex Seaver, who was the executive music producer for Arcane season 2, and Luc Van Haver. The video was directed by Tom Gouill at Fortiche Production, who won the 2025 Annie Award for “Best Character Animation – TV/Media” for his work on Arcane season 2. Pascal Charrue, Arnaud Delord and Bart Maunoury served as creative directors with Christine Ponzevera executive producing.

The music video builds on the iconic dance sequence between fan-favorite characters Jinx and Ekko, as seen in Arcane season 2, episode 7. In the episode’s parallel world, Powder is seen helping Ekko experience true empathy. Later in the season, fans are shown how Ekko carries that experience and is driven by a desire to help Jinx in return, further exploring their tender and profound connection.

