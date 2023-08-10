Fever Ray Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates & Shares New Video For “North”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Electronic music band Fever Ray have announced a new run of North American dates for There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour, which will support the band’s of the critically acclaimed Radical Romantics.

Following the first leg of the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour, Fever Ray’s newly announced dates will see the band bring their live show to Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Austin, Mexico City and others. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 11 at 10a.m. local time by visiting: feverray.com.

In light of the band’s upcoming tour, Fever Ray have shared the music video for Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross’s co-produced song “North,” which is a ” yearning battle cry of love.” Directed by long-time collaborator Martin Falck, the video finds Dreijer perched alone in the Swedish tundra.

As a whole, “North” is a killer tune that has instrumentation filling the air with killer electronic music and the vibe on the composition gives an aspect of how serious the music video is because each beat, note and riff captures the Dreijer‘s journey of being alone in the freezing weather.

Speaking of the song, Dreijer states: “‘North’ is about the desire to find out what is true, the curiosity and courage to sit with the most difficult emotions. It’s about the task of weighing words against actions, of letting go and the stillness that comes afterwards.”

There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour Dates

11/5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo