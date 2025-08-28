Fall Out Boy Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Of From Under The Cork Tree For October 2025 Release

Home News Ajala Fields August 28th, 2025 - 10:26 PM

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum rock band Fall Out Boy celebrates two decades of their 5x-Platinum breakthrough album, From Under The Cork Tree, with a new 20th Anniversary Edition out October 17, 2025, via UMe. The original LP’s 13 songs have been remastered, while the collection notably boasts previously unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides and more. It also captures key performances from this era with special “Live On BBC Radio” tracks. From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple configurations, including a massive 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box and Super Deluxe Digital. Pre-order From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) now HERE. Shop the anniversary collection now HERE.

The group heralds its arrival by sharing the highly sought-after B-side “Start Today” on all streaming services. Fall Out Boy originally recorded this Gorilla Biscuits cover for inclusion on Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland Soundtrack in 2005. The song was originally only available on the compilation and in the accompanying video game, but it has finally landed on streaming platforms! Listen HERE.

Beyond the unreleased material, both the 3LP Deluxe Box and 2CD Deluxe Box feature several extras. Each Box houses an exclusive letter to fans penned by bassist and primary lyricist Pete Wentz, a “Prom” photo from “Dance Dance” music video and a comic book cover illustration drawn from the “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” music video. Other extras include memorabilia from the seminal “Black Clouds and Underdogs” Tour 2006, such as a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub and tour sticker laminate. See the full track lists below.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

3LP Deluxe Tracklist:

LP1

Side A

1. Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued

2. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World

3. Dance, Dance

4. Sugar, We’re Goin Down

5. Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner

Side B

1. I’ve Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)

2. 7 Minutes In Heaven (Atavan Halen)

3. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year

4. Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends

5. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me

LP2

Side C

1. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More “Touch Me”

2. Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)

3. XO

4. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Live On BBC Radio)

Side D

1. Where’s Your Boy (Live On BBC Radio)

2. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World (Live On BBC Radio)

3. Dance, Dance (Live On BBC Radio)

4. Start Today

LP3

Side E

1. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (TLA Radio Edit)

2. Dance, Dance (Tommie Sunshine Fire N Brimstone Remix)

3. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me (Alternate Version)

4. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year (Alternate Version)

Side F

1. Dance, Dance (RJD2 Remix)

2. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Acoustic Version)

3. Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner (Acoustic Version)

4. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Instrumental)

2CD Deluxe Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued

2. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World

3. Dance, Dance

4. Sugar, We’re Goin Down

5. Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner

6. I’ve Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)

7. 7 Minutes In Heaven (Atavan Halen)

8. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year

9. Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends

10. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me

11. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More “Touch Me”

12. Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)

13. XO

Disc 2

1. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Live On BBC Radio)

2. Where’s Your Boy (Live On BBC Radio)

3. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World (Live On BBC Radio)

4. Dance, Dance ( Live On BBC Radio)

5. Start Today

6. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (TLA Radio Edit)

7. Dance, Dance (Tommie Sunshine Fire N Brimstone Remix)

8. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me (Alternate Version)

9. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year (Alternate Version)

10. Dance, Dance (RJDZ Remix)

11. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Acoustic Version)

12. Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner (Acoustic Version)

13. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Instrumental)

Super Deluxe Digital Tracklist: