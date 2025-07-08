Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy Announces He’s Taking The Year Off From The Band For Hand Surgery to “Avoid Permanent Damage”

Home News Trent Tournour July 8th, 2025 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Unfortunate news for the Fall Out Boy family as founding member and guitarist Joe Trohman will be taking some time away from the band to undergo surgery on his right hand. According to NME’s reporting on a recent Instagram post by Trohman this is an issue which has been plaguing the artist for a while but this upcoming surgery is expected to wholly correct it.

The exact statement posted on Instagram reads as follows: “After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery. The band will still be playing all scheduled shows.” He ends the statement on a positive note saying “I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support.”

Thus far, this statement is the only word from anyone officially connected to the band as far as Trohman’s future with the band but there is no reason to believe he will not continue as the band’s lead guitarist as soon as his recovery period ends. It does remain unclear who will sub out for him as the band as they play shows in Japan, South America and North America touring behind 2023’s album So Much (For) Stardust. It seems entirely possible that Ben Young will fill his shows as Young previously filled in for him when he took a break from the band in early 2023 but only time will tell.