Lil Nas X Speaks For The First Time After Felony Charges and Jail Release “That Was Terrifying”

Jasmina Pepic August 26th, 2025 - 6:51 PM

On Thursday, Lil Nas X was arrested after being filmed roaming the streets in his underwear. Today, the artist speaks for the first time after the felony charges and being released from prison. The musician was charged after assaulting several police officers.

Last week, the singer-songwriter was filmed walking down LA streets in just his underwear and boots. At the cameraperson, he yelled, “Give me that phone so I can throw it. Don’t miss the party tonight. Why are you still here? You need to be telling everybody about the fucking party.” Stereogum reports that the singer was hospitalized for a possible drug overdose later that night, after he allegedly charged 3 police officers who arrived at the scene to investigate.

On an Instagram story video published earlier today, Lil Nas X said “Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all. OK? Shit’s gonna be all right, shit’s gonna be all right. Shit! That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X was freed on Monday after a judge set his bail at $75,000 and ordered him to attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. He’s pleading not guilty to three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He appeared in court on Monday and said that he understands the conditions of his bail. His lawyer claims that he was not taking illegal drugs at the time of the incident and says, “This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life.”