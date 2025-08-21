Lil Nas X Reportedly Hospitalized For Possible Overdose After Roaming LA Streets in His Underwear

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 21st, 2025 - 8:09 PM

Lil Nas X has reportedly been hospitalized for a possible drug overdose after he was found roaming LA streets in his underwear.Earlier this morning, Thursday, August 21st, the pop-rapper was spotted walking and dancing down Los Angeles’ buzzing Ventura Boulevard. The artist was seemingly under the influence while wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

American singer-rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, is known for his over-the-top performances and catchy songs. He gained popularity in 2019 after he released his single “Old Town Road”, and has released several other hit songs such as “Montero” and “Industry Baby”.

According to Stereogum, a TMZ video shows the rapper was found dressing in only his underwear and wearing cowboy boots. In the video, the rapper tells the cameraperson, “Give me that phone so I can throw it. Don’t miss the party tonight. Why are you still here? You need to be telling everybody about the fucking party.”

TMZ adds that LAPD responded to calls about a man in his underwear walking in the middle of Ventura. Lil Nas X reportedly charged at police officers, who were able to calm him down and put him in handcuffs before transporting him to a hospital for a possible overdose. He’s still being treated there, and sources told TMZ that he could potentially face charges. The rapper was also recently arrested for battery of a police officer and is being held in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, according to CNN.

Public information officer Charles Miller said, “Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer.”