Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged With Four Felonies Following LA Arrest

August 25th, 2025

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges stemming from a recent incident in Los Angeles, where he was detained while walking in only underwear through the streets. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, faces three felony charges of battery resulting in injury to a police officer and one count of felony-level resisting arrest.

BBC reported that authorities claimed the Grammy-winning artist became aggressive when officers responded to reports of a nude individual in Studio City during the early hours of Thursday. According to the LAPD, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at officers upon their arrival. Following his arrest, he was transported to a hospital for a potential drug overdose.

The 26-year-old appeared in court in Los Angeles on Monday, where his bail was set at $75,000. If found guilty, he could face up to five years behind bars. Unconfirmed images and videos obtained by TMZ seem to capture the rapper walking the streets in only white underwear and cowboy boots before later being spotted completely unclothed. One clip shows him approaching a vehicle while performing lyrics from Kanye West’s “Monster.” A pair of white cowboy boots he was wearing were reportedly picked up by a passerby and listed on eBay for $10,000.

Officer Drake Madison confirmed that police responded to a report of a naked man on Ventura Boulevard. “He charged at officers when they arrived,” he said. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the incident, stating, “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

Lil Nas X was held in custody over the weekend before being released. Meanwhile, he has continued to hint at new music, with his second studio album Dreamboy expected to drop later this year.