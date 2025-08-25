Thrice Share Anthemic New Single “Albatross”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 2:09 PM

Today, acclaimed rock innovators Thrice continue the journey toward their upcoming album, Horizons/West, with the release of their anthemic new single, “Albatross”, which is out now worldwide through Epitaph Records. Arriving alongside a cinematic visualizer directed by Sean Stout (Deafheaven, Touché Amoré, Scowl), the track captures the push-pull of a relationship that is as magnetic as it is destructive.

“Albatross” takes a more brooding and poetic turn, layering Thrice’s signature dynamic post-rock textures over a deeply symbolic narrative. Lyrics such as “our stars are crossed” and “I think you might be my albatross” speak to doomed yet inescapable bonds, while flashes of light hint at beauty within the inevitable collapse. Also, Stout’s lyric video visually mirrors the song’s tension and duality, juxtaposing waves of pain and pleasure, golden grain and swirling ash in a hypnotic dance of creation and destruction.

While talking about the tune, frontman Dustin Kensrue said: “We can take the very thing the world has offered us as a token of hope and good luck and destroy it, and in that way, I’ve found that we often create our own ill omens. Thankfully, I’ve found it’s not always too late to reverse those same curses.”

Steadfast and straightforward creative conviction has guided Thrice since they emerged in the late ’90s with a sound that combined hardcore grit and progressive ambition, establishing themselves as pioneers among their post-hardcore peers. From the underground punk scene to major labels and influential indie labels, with a rich catalog of intense, meaningful, and emotionally driven albums, Thrice is a singular entity that gains more significance with each new release among their fans.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela