Members of Thrice, Straylight Run, Saves the Day, Alkaline Trio Announced for Riot Fest Live Streams

Chicago based punk rock festival Riot Fest has adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic by hosting a “Riot Fest at Home” series, featuring various artists and bands that were set to appear at the festival. Last week the festival included acoustic sets from The Lawrence Arms’ Brendan Kelly and The Smoking Popes’ Josh Caterer.

More artists and bands have been announced as part of the series, including Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years, John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday and Straylight Run, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, State Champs, Chris Conley of Saves the Day, and Dustin Kensrue of Thrice, according to Brooklyn Vegan. More artists and bands are expected to be announced as part of the series. In addition to live performances, the artists and bands involved are expected to take part in events such as Q&A’s and other interactive events.

Based out of Chicago, Alkaline Trio has remained consistent throughout their career beginning in the late 1990’s. The trio has released nine studio albums, and recently released a three song EP simply titled E.P. The group was supposed to tour with Bad Religion throughout March and April of this year before the coronavirus pandemic prevented live music indefinitely.

Thrice has been a post-hardcore staple since the late 1990’s, and have contributed greatly to the development of the genre through ten studio albums since 2000. The band’s most recent, Palms, received warm critical acclaim, and further cemented the band’s legacy.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela