Dustin Kensrue Of Thrice Announces New Album Desert Dreaming For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Death Valley Honeymoon”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 11th, 2024 - 10:16 PM

Dustin Kensrue, the frontman for rock band Thrice, has returned with the announcement of a new solo album entitled Desert Dreaming which is scheduled to arrive on April 5 via BMG. Kensrue has also released a new song “Death Valley Honeymoon” alongside an accompanying music video.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, Kensrue offered, “There were multiple moments while writing that I felt like I was channeling my grandparents’ spirits in one way or another. Having Cat Clyde sing my grandmother’s verse in the song really brought the whole thing home for me and she absolutely nailed it. Even the actor who plays my grandpa in the video showed up on set and gave me and my sister a start when we saw how eerily his face and smile made him resemble my mom’s dad.”

Kensrue will also be hitting the road this spring in support of Desert Dreaming, kicking the tour off with a show in Austin, Texas at The Parish on April 24. He will be stopping in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon. Kensrue will be closing out the trek with three back-to-back shows in California with one on May 17 in San Francisco, on May 18 in Los Angeles and on May 19 in Santa Ana.

Desert Dreaming Tracklist

1. Death Valley Honeymoon

2. Scalers High

3. Treasure in the West

4. Lift Your Eyes

5. Western Skies

6. The Heart of Sedona

7. Sage & Lilac Sage

8. The Light of the Moon

9. Leaving Tonight for Santa Fe

10. Desert Dreaming

Dustin Kensrue Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

4/24 – Austin, TX – The Parish

4/25 – Dallas, TX – Sons of Hermann Hall

4/27 – Orlando, FL – The Social

4/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

4/29 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

5/1 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

5/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/3 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

5/4 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

5/6 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

5/7 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

5/8 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

5/9 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

5/11 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth

5/14 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

5/15 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

5/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

5/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

5/19 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory