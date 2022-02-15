So What Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including I Prevail, Sum41, 2Chainz, And More

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 2:02 PM

The lineup for the upcoming 3-day event – the So What Festival – was announced Tuesday. The festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 through May 29, in Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The first day of the festival will kick off with 100 Gecs, I Prevail, Trippe Redd, Rebecca Black, $NOT, 24kGolden, among others. Day two of the festival will feature Rae Sremmurd, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Hatebreed, and Polyphia, while the final day of the festival will feature Blackbear, The Ghost Inside, The Devil Wears Prada, 2Chainz, Tyga, and more.

The full list of performers can be viewed below.