Liz Releases New Song “Sunscreen” With The Late Sophie

Ajala Fields August 22nd, 2025 - 9:40 PM

After over seven years of whispers, leaks, and fan speculation, a collaboration between LIZ and the late SOPHIE is finally seeing the light of day.

“Sunscreen,” now available via all digital service providers, is the first single from LIZ’s forthcoming full-length album — ushering in a bold new era for the underground pop pioneer.

Originally conceived and recorded with SOPHIE in 2018 at her Nichols Canyon home studio, “Sunscreen” has since lived as internet lore: traded in DJ sets, circulating through YouTube and SoundCloud rips and sparking countless forum threads. Now, the track has been lovingly completed in collaboration with SOPHIE’s brother Benny Long and vocal engineer Suzy Shinn. The result is a radiant, sun-soaked pop anthem that pays tribute to SOPHIE’s artistry while signaling LIZ’s return.

Accompanying the single is a vibrant new music video filmed on location in Mykonos, Greece. First imagined by SOPHIE and Renata Raksha as a vision of pool splashes and pop glamour, the concept came to life under the direction of James Orlando—brought full circle in a sparkling, sun-soaked pop fantasy. Watch and listen below.

LIZ was named “One to Watch” by The Guardian and supported by outlets like Pitchfork, Billboard, PAPER, i-D, FADER, Spin, Clash, Complex, Notion, MTV, and more, LIZ continues to prove herself as one of underground pop’s most inventive shapeshifters. With creative rollout planning from 444 Sounds, “Sunscreen” signals the beginning of her most fearless moment yet.

With “Sunscreen,” she both honors SOPHIE’s legacy and steps fully into her own radiant new chapter.