Peter Hook & The Light Announce North American Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig November 3rd, 2024 - 4:58 PM

Peter Hook & The Light has just announced a North American tour for May and June 2025, in which they will perform the New Order album Get Ready in its entirety, alongside a selection of tracks from both Joy Division and New Order.

Get Ready was released back in 2001 and reached #2 on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and #6 on the UK album chart. The seventh studio album from New Order, Get Ready was dedicated to Rob Gretton, manager of both Joy Division and New Order who died in 1999.

The new tour dates follow a spectacular series of shows in 2024, which spanned from Australia, New Zealand, South America, North America and the UK and Ireland. The 2024 shows had the band performing the Substance albums by Joy Division and New Order in full; the 2025 shows should be filled with nostalgia and classic tunes from both Joy Division and New Order.

The Get Ready Tour kicks off in Montreal, QC on May 22 and ends in Miami, FL on June 14. Tickets can be purchased here.

Peter Hook & The Light Get Ready 2025 Tour:

05/22/25 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

05/23/25 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

05/28/25 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

05/30/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

05/31/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

06/02/25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

06/03/25 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

06/06/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06/07/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

06/09/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

06/11/25 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

06/13/25 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

06/14/25 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell