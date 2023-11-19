Peter Hook & The Light Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 19th, 2023 - 7:42 PM

Rock band Peter Hook & The Light has announced its new Summer 2024 tour dates, listed below. Who knows, maybe the band will come and rock in your backyard.

Peter Hook & The Light are widely known for their hits like “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” “Decades,” and “Blue Monday.” The band is known for their energetic live performances and for playing the music of Joy Division and New Order.

According to a press release, “It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs,” says Peter Hook. “The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let’s enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future. Lots of love, Hooky.”

Peter Hook & The Light North American Tour Dates:

08/31/2024 TORONTO – HISTORY

09/01/2024 WASHINGTON – 9:30 Club

09/03/2024 BOSTON – Paradise Rock Club

09/04/2024 PHILADELPHIA – Union Transfer

09/06/2024 NEW YORK– Brooklyn Steel

09/07/2024 CHICAGO – Riviera Theatre

09/10/2024 DETROIT – Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/11/2024 AUSTIN – The Far Out Lounge and Stage

09/13/2024 HOUSTON – House Of Blues

09/14/2024 DALLAS – House Of Blues

09/16/2024 SAN DIEGO – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

09/17/2024 PHOENIX – The Van Buren

09/20/2024 LOS ANGELES – Hollywood Palladium

09/21/2024 SAN FRANCISCO – The Warfield

09/23/2024 VANCOUVER – Commodore Ballroom

09/25/2024 SEATTLE – The Showbox

09/26/2024 PORTLAND – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/28/2024 DENVER – Ogden Theatre