Erasure’s Andy Bell Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Andy Bell, the voice of Erasure, is heading out on his very first solo North American tour this fall. The run starts October 3 in Nashville and will hit cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up December 13 at The Fonda Theater in LA.
The tour follows Bell’s newest solo album, Ten Crowns, which dropped earlier this year. The record shows him stepping out on his own while still holding onto that big, feel good pop sound fans know from Erasure. At the shows, he’ll be mixing songs from Ten Crowns with some of Erasure’s classics, giving fans the best of both worlds.
Earlier this year, Bell played shows across Europe and the UK, and the response was huge, many called them some of his strongest performances yet. Known for his powerful voice and lively stage presence, Bell is expected to bring that same energy across the U.S. and Canada.
While Bell is still working with Vince Clarke on new Erasure music as they approach their 40th anniversary, this solo tour is all about him. It’s a chance to see his voice and personality shine in a more personal way, backed by songs that feel both fresh and familiar. For longtime Erasure fans or anyone who just loves big, emotional pop music this tour is going to be something great.
North American Dates
October 3 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
October 7 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
October 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
October 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
October 14 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
October 17 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre
October 18 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre
October 21 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 23 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
October 24 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
October 25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
October 29 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
October 31 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel