Erasure’s Andy Bell Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Andy Bell, the voice of Erasure, is heading out on his very first solo North American tour this fall. The run starts October 3 in Nashville and will hit cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up December 13 at The Fonda Theater in LA.

The tour follows Bell’s newest solo album, Ten Crowns, which dropped earlier this year. The record shows him stepping out on his own while still holding onto that big, feel good pop sound fans know from Erasure. At the shows, he’ll be mixing songs from Ten Crowns with some of Erasure’s classics, giving fans the best of both worlds.

Earlier this year, Bell played shows across Europe and the UK, and the response was huge, many called them some of his strongest performances yet. Known for his powerful voice and lively stage presence, Bell is expected to bring that same energy across the U.S. and Canada.

While Bell is still working with Vince Clarke on new Erasure music as they approach their 40th anniversary, this solo tour is all about him. It’s a chance to see his voice and personality shine in a more personal way, backed by songs that feel both fresh and familiar. For longtime Erasure fans or anyone who just loves big, emotional pop music this tour is going to be something great.

North American Dates

October 3 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

October 7 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

October 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

October 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

October 14 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

October 17 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre

October 18 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre

October 21 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 23 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

October 24 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

October 25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

October 29 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

October 31 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

November 1 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

November 4 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

November 5 – Columbus, OH – The Anthenaeum

November 7 – Chicago, IL – Metro

November 8 – Chicago, IL – Metro

November 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

November 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

November 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

November 15 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

November 20 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

November 21 – Park City, UT – The Marquis

November 22 – Park City, UT – The Marquis

November 28 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

November 29 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

December 2 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

December 3 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue

December 4 – Seattle, WA – ShowBox at the Market

December 6 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

December 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

December 10 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater

December 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater