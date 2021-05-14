Erasure Shares Synthy New Track “Secrets” From Upcoming Remix Album

Home News Roy Lott May 14th, 2021 - 2:49 AM

Erasure has shared a new track called ‘Secrets’ from their upcoming remix album The Neon Remixed, releasing July 30.’Secrets” is a groovy tune with a catchy dark disco beat with great vocals. Check it out below.



The new album will also be released with a limited edition double-colored vinyl and gatefold CD, both packaged in a mirror board sleeve. Pre-orders via MuteBank and Lexer Music will be entered into a draw to win a bespoke neon sign designed by Yellowpop.The Neon Remixed originates from 2020’s The Neon with remixes bymanny artists including Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more.