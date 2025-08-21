Anna Von Hausswolff Announces New Album Iconoclasts For October 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Stardust” & “The Whole Woman”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 5:26 PM

Today, Anna von Hausswolff has announced her new album, ICONOCLASTS, is due on October 31. Throughout the years, the artist‘s music releases have cemented her as a musician of unpredictable and vast creativity, which is always moving forward and always melding tradition with experimentation in unimaginable ways.

Taking the pipe organ, with its ancient whirring character and as her instrument of choice, von Hausswolff’s sound has long played with the ethereal qualities of breath by taking in, holding and releasing it. This sometimes takes the form of colossal, doom-laden rock songs and at other times, as intimate organ pieces.

Also today, the artist has revealed the lead singles,“Stardust” and “The Whole Woman,” which is a moving duet with Iggy Pop. While talking about “Stardust”, von Hausswolff said: “Let’s break up with basic convenience and established ideas of how to live life. Let’s not roll our thumbs when the world is crumble.”

While discussing “The Whole Woman,” the artist adds: “Sometimes we need to throw ourselves into the deepest of waters and hold our breath as long as we can. Once we reach the surface we can see beyond the pettiness of life and speak only the truth. This love song is a tribute to the man who knows how to listen; it is for the woman who is brave enough to dive in.

ICONOCLASTS Track List