Anna Von Hausswolff’s Performance Canceled After French Catholics Stage Protest Outside Church

Roy Lott December 8th, 2021 - 9:41 PM

Swedish artist Anna von Hausswolff’s latest show had been canceled due to Catholic Activists. The activists considered the concert to be “satanist.” They protested at the entrance of the venue, blocking the entrance and singing in a group “Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us poor sinner.” Hausswolff was scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Notre-Dame du Bon-Port church in Nantes this past Tuesday, December 7.

Bassem Asseh, first deputy mayor of Nantes, tweeted about the incident. “A handful of intolerant radicals causes the cancellation of a concert at Notre-Dame du Bon-Port scheduled in agreement with the bishopric. Nothing authorized the expression of such censorship. This is not our conception of a social project based on dialogue and cultural openness.”