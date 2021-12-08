Anna Von Hausswolff’s Performance Canceled After French Catholics Stage Protest Outside Church

Swedish artist Anna von Hausswolff’s latest show had been canceled due to Catholic Activists. The activists considered the concert to be “satanist.” They protested at the entrance of the venue, blocking the entrance and singing in a group “Holy Mary mother of God, pray for us poor sinner.” Hausswolff was scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Notre-Dame du Bon-Port church in Nantes this past Tuesday, December 7.
Bassem Asseh, first deputy mayor of Nantes, tweeted about the incident. “A handful of intolerant radicals causes the cancellation of a concert at Notre-Dame du Bon-Port scheduled in agreement with the bishopric. Nothing authorized the expression of such censorship. This is not our conception of a social project based on dialogue and cultural openness.”
“This strengthens us in the idea that in the face of obscurantism, we need more than ever the light of the arts and culture ”, tweetedDeputy Culture Aymeric Seassau. Deputy for Heritage at the town hall of Nantes Olivier Château also chimed in.”A lamentable manifestation of intolerance and attack on cultural expression,” he tweeted.
Von Hausswolff released her latest high-fidelity ranked album All Thoughts Fly last year as well as the music video for “Dolore di Orsini.” Other released singles include “Sacro Bosco” and its title track. Von Hausswolff teamed up with Myrkur to cover Björk’s “All Is Full of Love” last June. She also recently opened for band Sunn O)))‘s latest tour and will be on the upcoming live album of the tour.
With her first record being in 2010, Von Hausswolff has four additional albums including Dead Magic, Ceremony, The Miraculous, and Singing From The Grave.