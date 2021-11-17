Sunn O))) Tease “Pyroclasts F” From Upcoming Live Album Metta, Benevolence Featuring Anna Von Hausswolff

Home News Aly Rowell November 17th, 2021 - 6:54 PM

Sunn O))) just released a sneak peek of “Pyroclasts F”, a track from their upcoming record.

According to the press release, the metal band recorded a session of Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 Music show pre-pandemic. Now, it is being released as a record, which is scheduled to drop on November 26.

The recording is titled Metta, Benevolence.

Sunn O))) has recently finished up a wildly successful UK tour, with Anna Von Hausswolff as a supporting act.

The tracklist:

1. Pyroclasts F

2. Pyroclasts C#

3. Troubled Air

This latest work has been described as, “…extensive, embracing the formative concepts of the Life Metalalbum conceptually and emotionally. But on Metta., Benevolence…, the songs actualized and evolved into vast, open and bright hyper-saturated arrangements— particularly the pieces the band chose to perform on this recording: Troubled Air and Pyroclasts. The former enriched into a total aspect of the band’s ethos and form in many ways, and Pyroclasts had evolved to become all-inclusive radiation of O))).”

In addition, Pitchfork categorized their 2019 record Life Metal under Best New Music. “In a time where we experience so much media on a seemingly microscopic scale, from earbuds to smartphone screens, Life Metal takes up a large space, where devastating waves of sound that make actual ceilings crumble somehow become a restorative listening experience.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat